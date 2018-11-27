0 Icy spots possible through Tuesday morning

PITTSBURGH - Scattered snow showers will be around overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

Winds will gust to 35 and 40 mph overnight with areas of blowing snow.

DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP BREAKING WEATHER ALERTS

Watch for a few isolated icy spots on untreated surfaces early Tuesday, and layer up the kids before they head out the door.

Wind chills will dip into the teens, and temperatures will struggle to climb back to freezing through the afternoon.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track how much rain and snow we could see from this system.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track how much rain and snow we could see from this system, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m..

LIVE NOW: Track the rain and snow on Doppler 11 Radar

RELATED:

-----

(earlier)

Scattered rain shows will turn to snow showers for the evening commute as a strong cold front pushes temperatures down into the 30s.

Channel 11 meteorologist Danielle Dozier said several inches of snow are possible along the I-80 corridor and in the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

Best chance of a couple inches of snow through Tuesday morning will be in the ridges and along the I-80 corridor. Expect some melting initially with warm roads as well as blowing snow. #PAwx — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) November 26, 2018

Scattered snow showers will be around overnight with lows in the upper 20s. Winds will gust to 35 and 40 mph overnight with areas of blowing snow.

You can get instant alerts and warnings from Severe Weather Team 11 to your smart device with the WPXI Severe Weather Team 11 app. It's free at iTunes and Google Play.

The lake-effect snow machine will turn on over the next few days leading to inches of snow along the I-80 corridor & north! Keep that in mind if you're traveling these next few days! #PAwx — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) November 26, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.