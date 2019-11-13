  • Icy spots possible Tuesday with snow showers, bitter wind chills

    PITTSBURGH - Scattered snow showers will continue through the evening commute.

    Heavier bands of snow are possible and will reduce visibility below one mile where they occur.

    Roads may become slick if they are left untreated. Additional snow accumulations of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible with locally higher amounts in heavier snow bands.

    Winds will stay strong through the day with wind chills in the teens. 

    A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties, as well as counties north of Interstate 80, through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

    You'll need the layers Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid-teens.

    The record low for Pittsburgh is 13 from 1911.

    The high on Wednesday will reach near 30 degrees with lighter winds.

     

