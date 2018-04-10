Watch for icy spots on area roads Tuesday morning as overnight light snow has left many roads wet across the area.
Temperatures are in the 20s Tuesday morning.
Any icy areas will quickly melt as the sun comes up and temperatures push above freezing.
Temperatures will make it into the 40s Tuesday with a stray sprinkle or two during the afternoon.
Much warmer air will be flushing in over the next few days, with high temperatures in the 70s by Friday.
