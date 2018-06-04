Patchy fog Monday morning is being followed by an increase in cloud cover.
Temperatures will climb from the upper 50s Monday morning to the low 70s during the afternoon. Winds will also increase with gusts to 25 and 30 mph.
A spotty shower can't be ruled out during the afternoon, mainly north and east of Pittsburgh.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will turn lighter.
Expect showers and thunderstorms Tuesday as another cold front moves through.
High temperatures Tuesday will be near 70 degrees.
It will be cooler over the next few days, but a warm-up is expected by the end of the week. Temperatures will go back up to the upper 70s and low 80s.
