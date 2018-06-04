  • Increasing clouds, gusty winds Monday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Patchy fog Monday morning is being followed by an increase in cloud cover.

    Temperatures will climb from the upper 50s Monday morning to the low 70s during the afternoon. Winds will also increase with gusts to 25 and 30 mph. 

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    A spotty shower can't be ruled out during the afternoon, mainly north and east of Pittsburgh. 

    Monday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will turn lighter.

    Expect showers and thunderstorms Tuesday as another cold front moves through.

    High temperatures Tuesday will be near 70 degrees. 

    It will be cooler over the next few days, but a warm-up is expected by the end of the week. Temperatures will go back up to the upper 70s and low 80s.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Increasing clouds, gusty winds Monday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Machete-wielding man robs bar

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Monday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brother of suspect in death, dismemberment case speaks out

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cool, damp start to the week