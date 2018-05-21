  • Increasing clouds with storms possible today; better chance tomorrow

    Updated:

    We'll see increasing clouds throughout the day with highs near 80 degrees.

    A stray shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon with widespread showers and t-storms expected late tonight. 

    Some of the storms tonight may be strong. A few isolated severe storms are possible with gusty winds and small hail. Lows will be in the low 60s. 

    Tuesday will bring scattered showers and storms and the strongest will produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs Tuesday will reach the upper 70s. 

    STORM TRACKER: Timing of showers moving through Wednesday 

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest timing of severe weather during the day Tuesday.

