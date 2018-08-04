  • Isolated shower, storm could disrupt your Saturday plans

    An isolated shower or storm could briefly disrupt your plans Saturday, but-you'll have far more dry hours than wet.

    Sunday, will be even better.

    Make some outdoor plans as sunshine and summer-like temperatures return. The combination of heat and humidity will push the heat index near 90º Sunday.  

