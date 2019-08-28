The sky will clear as the day wears on, with an isolated shower possible in eastern counties.
It will be a breezy Wednesday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
Wednesday night, expect the winds to die down with temperatures falling to the mid-50s under a mostly clear sky.
Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and pleasant weather. High temperatures will top out in the mid-70s.
A weak cold front will move in Friday, bringing a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
