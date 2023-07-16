Isolated storms may disrupt otherwise dry Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Parts of the area saw steady rain last evening but that pulled away overnight. A few spotty showers are still around this morning and as clouds give way to sun, isolated storms will pop up this afternoon. Most of the day will be dry though with highs near seasonable levels.

The next incoming cold front will bring us a higher chance for storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong with locally damaging winds the primary concern. An isolated storm could linger into Tuesday afternoon but most of mid-week looks dry with a noticeable drop in humidity by Wednesday. That won’t last too long though with humidity and storm chances back by Thursday.

©2022 Cox Media Group