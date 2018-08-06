  • Isolated storms possible Monday afternoon, evening

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Isolated storms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening.

    Any storm that develops may pulse up to severe level limits with high wind gusts and hail. Torrential downpours and flooding are also possible. 

    Showers and storms are expected to be more widespread Tuesday and Wednesday. 

