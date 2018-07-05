It's a HOT July 4, but is it the hottest? Severe Weather Team 11 answers

PITTSBURGH - With temperatures reaching the 90s this year on July 4, many viewers asked the Severe Weather Team 11 if this is the hottest it’s been on Independence Day here in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Meteorologist Danielle Dozier looked into it and learned while this is the first time there has been a heat advisory on the holiday in the past 10 years, it’s not the hottest on record.
The high on Wednesday in Pittsburgh was 93, but that’s a full seven degrees shy of the record, which was set more than 100 years ago in 1911.
The coldest it's ever been is 46 degrees in 1968.
The last few Independence Days have brought rain; with a trace recorded last year and about a quarter of an inch of rain in 2016. But that’s nothing compared to 1878 when the city recorded 2.8 inches of rain -- the wettest July 4 on record.
The last time Pittsburgh saw temperatures at or above 90 degrees on Independence Day was back in 2012 when it reached 96 degrees.
