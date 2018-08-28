The air conditioners and fans will be humming again Tuesday as temperatures top out near 90 degrees.
While record highs won’t be reached Tuesday, it will still be a steamy afternoon. The high humidity will make Tuesday's high temperatures of 91 degrees feel like mid-90s during the afternoon.
Late summer heat will be swept away later in the week as a “cool” front moves through the area, bringing showers, storms and cooler air.
Some of the thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening could have damaging winds and heavy rain.
