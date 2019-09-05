PITTSBURGH - Pleasant weather will greet you as you head outdoors Thursday.
North winds will usher in seasonal temps and less humid air, leading to a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Open the windows at night and give the AC and the fans a break, as temperatures dip into the mid 50s.
Hurricane Dorian will creep up the east coast later this week, and may bring a few clouds back into the area-but no rain.
