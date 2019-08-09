PITTSBURGH - The storms will usher in much more comfortable conditions late Thursday and Friday with cooler, less humid air setting up a spectacular weekend.
Related Headlines
Our team Severe Weather meteorologists will be tracking this system hour by hour as it moves in.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}