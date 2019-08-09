  • Less humid air moving in ahead of beautiful weekend

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The storms will usher in much more comfortable conditions late Thursday and Friday with cooler, less humid air setting up a spectacular weekend.

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Related Headlines

    Our team Severe Weather meteorologists will be tracking this system hour by hour as it moves in. 

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories