PITTSBURGH - It will still be comfortable Sunday night into Monday morning with clear to partly cloudy skies across the area.
Adjustments to the forecast for Monday include a few light rain showers mainly in the afternoon. The temperatures will be slightly higher along with the humidity as a weak disturbance moves through the area.
Related Headlines
The showers will end Monday evening and the humidity and temperatures will be lower, with dry weather returning Tuesday. Fair, dry weather is expected to continue through most of the week.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}