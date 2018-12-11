PITTSBURGH - There will be a winter chill for a couple of more days -- then a warmup is on the way.
After a few flurries Tuesday night, look for a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day Wednesday.
Another quick-moving system will bring a rain-snow mix late Wednesday afternoon and evening, changing to snow showers by Thursday morning.
Any snow accumulation will be light, but a few icy spots will be possible as temperatures drop near freezing.
Milder air will move into the area Friday, with highs pushing into the mid- to upper 40s.
Rain arrives before sunset Friday, and sticks around off and on through Sunday.
