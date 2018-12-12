PITTSBURGH - After a sunny start, clouds will roll in through the day Wednesday.
Watch for a few icy spots after sunset, as a weak, fast-moving system brings a brief mix of rain and snow showers. Off and on snow showers will continue into Thursday morning, especially north of Pittsburgh in Beaver, Butler and Armstrong counties-where a quick coating will be possible.
You'll need the umbrella Friday, as wet weather returns.
Winds from the south bring milder temperatures into the area, but off and on showers will stick around for most of the day. Saturday looks wet too, with showers in the area for most of the day.
