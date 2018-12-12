  • Fast-moving system will bring mix of rain, snow showers Wednesday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - After a sunny start, clouds will roll in through the day Wednesday.

    Watch for a few icy spots after sunset, as a weak, fast-moving system brings a brief mix of rain and snow showers. Off and on snow showers will continue into Thursday morning, especially north of Pittsburgh in Beaver, Butler and Armstrong counties-where a quick coating will be possible. 

    Related Headlines

     If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    You'll need the umbrella Friday, as wet weather returns.

    Winds from the south bring milder temperatures into the area, but off and on showers will stick around for most of the day. Saturday looks wet too, with showers in the area for most of the day. 

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories