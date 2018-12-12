PITTSBURGH - A weak low pressure will move through the Great Lakes region Wednesday night, bringing a chance of a rain or snow mix to our area.
Moisture will be limited, but a dusting may occur across the northeast counties. Any untreated roads could get slick in areas where light snow or even rain coats the surface.
We're getting new timing of when the wintry mix will move in -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
There will be spotty snow showers around for Thursday’s morning commute, although no snow accumulation is expected in Pittsburgh.
Temperatures climb through the weekend.
A stronger low pressure will move in, bringing widespread rain to the area. Rainfall amounts of 0.10 to 0.25 inches are possible, with isolated higher amounts of 0.50 inches.
You'll need your umbrella through Sunday as rain tapers off in the afternoon.
