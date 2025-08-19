A little warmer and a little more humid this Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — It will be another dry day today, but you will notice temperatures a bit warmer than yesterday and humidity a bit higher. Highs will push into the upper 80s today, but it will likely feel closer to 90 degrees by 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

Our next system will bring a stray thunderstorm into the area late tonight with a better chance of scattered showers and storms Wednesday. There will be many dry hours, but any storm could bring pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. Most of the daylight hours will be dry Wednesday.

