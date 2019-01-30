0 LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous drop in wind chills, bands of snow to start Wednesday

PITTSBURGH - Subzero wind chills are likely late Tuesday night into Friday morning as arctic air pours into the region. Actual air temperatures will be in the single digits Wednesday and Thursday, with record lows possible Thursday morning across the area.

We're tracking the cold air's effect on your community -- for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

UPDATE (3 a.m. Wednesday): Dropping wind chills and bands of snow as you get going this morning.

Band of snow will coat areas roads. Light, fluffy, easy-sticking snow.



Interactive Radar: https://t.co/FZ9C6meUjq pic.twitter.com/Bgd3Mx6SUZ — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) January 30, 2019

UPDATE (2 a.m. Wednesday): Wind chills will be dropping to double digits below zero to start the day Wednesday. Snow showers could quickly coat area roads with a half inch or so of snow possible in some spots.

Download the WPXI News App for the latest forecast updates.

Dangerously cold wind chills will grip the area late Wednesday morning through Thursday. Wind chills as low as -25 F will be possible which can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Dress properly in several layers and cover as much of your body as possible if you're going to be outside for any length of time.

Sub-zero wind chills racing east. I'm timing in the dangerous cold on Channel 11 Morning News from 4:30-7am. pic.twitter.com/Q296FgZ1c8 — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) January 30, 2019

Low temperatures will drop below zero early Thursday leading to another day of dangerously cold wind chills and possible school delays or cancellations.

SCHOOL/BUSINESS CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Check on neighbors who may struggle to keep their home or apartment heated during this stretch of cold weather, and don't leave pets outdoors.

Our team of meteorologists will be tracking this cold blast hour by hour, bringing you the latest updates.

UPDATE (11 p.m. Tuesday): A PennDOT spokesperson told Channel 11 that salt won't work on its own when temperatures at this cold, so if it starts snowing, crews will also be mixing in an anti-skid material on neighborhood roads.

Trucks will be out starting at 4 a.m. patrolling for icy spots.

WATCH A FULL REPORT HERE.

UPDATE (9:15 p.m. Tuesday): Firefighters are busy preparing to respond to cold-related emergencies.

“I’m very concerned because within a half hour a firefighter can be frost bitten,” said Nicholas Turner, a lieutenant with the Pitcairn Fire Department.

They use about 50 pounds of gear to keep warm, as well as tents and a bus.

The fire department is also serving as a warming shelter.

UPDATE (8:30 p.m. Tuesday): More than 550 schools and businesses have issued either delays or closings for Wednesday.

The Allegheny County Controller's Office will also be closed Wednesday.

UPDATE (6:40 p.m. Tuesday): Dangerously cold wind chills will grip the area through Thursday.

Wind chills as low as -25 degrees will be possible, which could lead to frostbite within 30 minutes. Snow showers will move through the area early Wednesday, and could create icy spots for the morning commute.

Low temperatures will drop below zero early Thursday, leading to another day of dangerously cold wind chills and possible school delays or cancellations.

Check on neighbors who may struggle keeping their homes or apartments heated during this stretch of cold weather, and don't leave pets outdoors.

UPDATE (6 p.m. Tuesday): Every division of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas will be closed Wednesday.

The closure includes the Allegheny County Magisterial district courts, as well as the Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

WATCH A FULL REPORT HERE.

The district attorney's office will be closed. If anyone is scheduled to appear tomorrow, they will be notified by the assistant district attorney or deputy district attorney who is assigned to their case.

Arraignment court won't be effected by the closure and will remain open.

President Judge Kim Clark has ordered a closure for the courts tomorrow due to the expected severe cold weather. As a result, the District Attorneys Office will also be closed. Anyone scheduled to appear tomorrow will be notified by their ADA or DDA. — AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) January 29, 2019

UPDATE (4:15 p.m. Tuesday): The Boyce Park Ski Slopes and the North Park and South Park ice rinks will all be closed on Wednesday, according to Allegheny County.

Due to frigid temperatures, the Boyce Park Slopes along with North Park and South Park Ice Rinks will be closed on Wednesday, January 30 and plan to reopen on Thursday, January 31. pic.twitter.com/8gEiOB1zFq — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 29, 2019

Watch Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper's updated forecast HERE.

UPDATE (3:10 p.m. Tuesday): Allegheny County Common Pleas President Judge Kim Clark ordered the courts closed Wednesday because of severe cold weather expected to move into the area.

UPDATE (3 p.m. Tuesday): The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium will be closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday due to the extreme cold weather.

UPDATE (2 p.m. Tuesday): Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper gives an updated forecast on the arctic blast:

SCHOOL/BUSINESS CLOSINGS & DELAYS

UPDATE (11:57 a.m. Tuesday): A Wind Chill Warning will go into effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday for our northern counties and continue until 11 a.m. Friday as wind chill values dip as low as -25 degrees.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Pittsburgh from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will fall through the day today with teens by the afternoon. Wind chills will start dipping below zero toward midnight. Strong winds will continue overnight with gusts to 30 mph. A few snow showers are also possible through the afternoon and night. Wednesday morning will bring some snow showers with wind chills at -10 to -20 degrees. Gusts to 40 mph are possible through the day.

Make sure to wear layers and a winter coat. Protect your head and your hands. The coldest air will move in by Thursday morning with wind chills dipping to -15 to -25 degrees.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updates as we track the dangerous cold into our area.

UPDATE (10 a.m. Tuesday): A Winter Weather Advisory has been allowed to expire after a flash freeze was possible Tuesday morning.

SCHOOL/BUSINESS CLOSINGS & DELAYS

A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at 5 a.m. Wednesday and continue until 5 p.m. Thursday for Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties, as well as parts of Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

Wind Chill Warnings will go into effect starting early Wednesday for the Westmoreland and Fayette ridges, as well as Butler, Beaver, Indiana, Armstrong and other northern counties.

Wednesday Wind Chill Forecast:



I'll just leave this here for a bit.... pic.twitter.com/PvsGJZHAJq — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) January 29, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: Flash freeze is possible Tuesday morning as quickly falling temperatures are expected to ice up wet roads across the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for much of the area.

Download the WPXI News App for the latest forecast updates.

Overnight rain can quickly ice up on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall into the 20s through the morning.

Rain showers will change to scattered snow showers that will continue on and off through the day Tuesday. Most areas will see well under an inch of snow by Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the 20s during the day Tuesday, with wind chills falling to near zero by late Tuesday evening.

Subzero wind chills are likely late Tuesday night into Friday morning as arctic air pours into the region. Actual air temperatures will be in the single digits Wednesday and Thursday, with record lows possible Thursday morning across the area.

Wind chill advisories and warnings have been issued from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday.

Is the polar vortex to blame for Arctic blast moving in?

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.