  • LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warnings in effect as rounds of rain, storms hit area

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Heavy rain and storms moving through the area Thursday are leading to flooding in many locations. Flash Flood Warnings are in effect. Additional rounds of rain and potentially severe storms are expected throughout the day.

    PHOTOS: Heavy rain flooding roads across area; Flash Flood Warnings in effect

    UPDATE (11:04 a.m.): McKnight Road is flooded in the 7600 block.

    UPDATE (11 a.m.): A vehicle is stuck in flooding in the 9000 block of Old Perry Highway in McCandless.

    UPDATE (10:50 a.m.): Drivers are being asked to avoid the Route 65 area because of flooding, the Leetsdale police chief said.

    UPDATE (10:45 a.m.): A UPMC spokesperson released the following statement regarding flooding near UPMC St. Margaret Hospital:

    “Due to flooding, police have closed Freeport Road and Brilliant Ave., limiting access to UPMC St. Margaret. The hospital remains fully staffed and operational. The emergency department remains open. Emergency Medical Services have ambulance access to the hospital via Delafield Ave. Patients with scheduled outpatient procedures are being notified as some services may be delayed or rescheduled.”

    UPDATE (10:40 a.m.): The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released the following list of state routes that are closed or restricted in Allegheny County:

    • Route 1001 (Freeport Road) between Brilliant Avenue and Delafield Avenue in Aspinwall is closed to traffic
    • Route 1003 (Kittanning Pike) between Kirkwood Drive and Route 28 in O’Hara Township is closed to traffic
    • Route 4004 (Seavey Road) between Soose Road and Evergreen Road in Shaler Township is closed to traffic
    • Route 4002 (Geyer Road) between Mt. Troy Road and Babcock Boulevard in Reserve and Shaler Townships is closed to traffic
    • I-279 (Parkway North) northbound lane restriction over Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township

    UPDATE (10:30 a.m.): Flash flood warnings have been extended for Allegheny, Westmoreland and Beaver counties.

    UPDATE (9:48 a.m.): A car was towed from Washington Boulevard where flooding occurred. The flood gates remain down.

    UPDATE (9:35 a.m.): Additional storms could bring more heavy rain and wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph.

    UPDATE (9:18 a.m.): Access to UPMC St. Margaret Hospital from Dellafield Avenue is open, but there is still no access to St. Margaret Drive because of flooding.

    UPDATE (9:10 a.m.): There is flooding on Sandy Creek Road at Verona and Coal Hollow roads. The flood gates are down on Washington Boulevard.

    UPDATE (9:08 a.m.): Rodi Road in Penn Hills is flooding between Hoover and Purity roads.

    UPDATE (9:05 a.m.): Nadine Road is closed between Allegheny River Boulevard and Lincoln Road because of an overflowing creek.

    UPDATE (9 a.m.): Flooding is occurring in Plum in the 2100 block of Hulton Road.

    UPDATE (8:52 a.m.): Flash Flood Warnings for southeastern Allegheny and west central Westmoreland counties have been extended until 10:45 a.m.

    UPDATE (8:47 a.m.): The Mansfield Bridge in McKeesport is closed due to flooding.

    UPDATE (8:45 a.m.): Flooded roads are blocking access to UPMC St. Margaret Hospital.

    UPDATE (8:42 a.m.): The flood gates on Washington Boulevard have been lowered.

    UPDATE (8:39 a.m.): Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 10:30 a.m.

    UPDATE (8:35 a.m.): Route 65 is closed to traffic in Leetsdale at Quaker Village Drive.

    UPDATE (8:30 a.m.): Allegheny River Boulevard is flooded at Washington Boulevard, where two vehicles are stuck, Allegheny County tweeted.

    UPDATE (8:25 a.m.): Flooding is now affecting the following areas, according to Allegheny County:

    • Pittsburgh: Flooding on Route 28 at 31st Street Bridge
    • Plum: Flooding on Unity Center Road at Universal Road
    • Aspinwall: Freeport Road is closed between Brilliant Avenue and Delafield Avenue due to flooding

    UPDATE (8:17 a.m.): Flooding is impacting Route 28, Freeport Road and Delafield Road.

    UPDATE (8:10 a.m.): A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Allegheny County until 10:15 a.m.

    UPDATE (8:08 a.m.): Allegheny County is reporting additional flooding in the following areas:

    • Maplewood Street at Butler Street in Etna
    • 900 block of Washington Avenue in Carnegie
    • Creek overflowing onto the 200 block of Soose Road in Shaler
    • Third Street at Washington Avenue in Oakmont

    UPDATE (7:58 a.m.): There is flooding on Idlewood Road at Bell Avenue in Pittsburgh and Hawthorne Road at Evergreen Avenue in Millvale.

    UPDATE (7:47 a.m.): A flood advisory is in effect for northeastern Allegheny County until 9:45 a.m.

    UPDATE (7:40 a.m.): Flooding has been reported on Allegheny River Boulevard in the area of Nadine Road in Penn Hills, as well as Ohio River Boulevard in Leetsdale.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Thursday will bring the chance for several rounds of showers and storms throughout the day.  

    Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.  

    Repeated rounds of heavy rain in these storms could lead to localized flooding.  

    The strongest storms will cross the area during the late afternoon and evening hours, however, a strong storm can't be ruled out earlier in the day.

