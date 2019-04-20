  • LIVE UPDATES: Flood Warning issued for parts of area; strong storms moving through

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Update 5:33 p.m. - The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties has been lifted.

    Update 5:33 p.m. - A Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 7:30 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    Click here for LIVE interactive radar

    LIVE coverage now in our WPXI Now apps and on Channel 11 News starting at 6 p.m.

    Update 5:13 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 5:45 p.m.

    Update 4:11 p.m. - A Flood warning has been issued for Southwestern Westmoreland County and North central Fayette County until 7 p.m.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. 

    Update 3:44 p.m. - After daytime heating, thunderstorms have developed. Expect these to continue this evening.

    Downpours, gusty winds and hail are possible within these thunderstorms.

    Watch for storms to continue to develop across the Pittsburgh area through the evening.

    You will not need the umbrella all day as there will be dry times with some sunshine; highs will reach the mid-60s. Rain chance increase again later Saturday afternoon and evening.

    There is a small chance for some thunder later in the day if we get enough instability during the day.

    There will be cooler air for Easter Sunday with mostly cloudy conditions and a chance for a few stray showers in the morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

    Above average temperatures return for the start of the next workweek.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated timing of when rain will impact your plans.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories