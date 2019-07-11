0 LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain flooding roads across area; Flash Flood Warnings in effect

PITTSBURGH - Heavy rain and storms moving through the area Thursday morning are leading to flooding. Flash Flood Warnings are in effect.

PHOTOS: Heavy rain flooding roads across area; Flash Flood Warnings in effect

INTERACTIVE RADAR

UPDATE (9:18 a.m.): Access to UPMC St. Margaret Hospital from Dellafield Avenue is open, but there is still no access to St. Margaret Drive because of flooding.

UPDATE: Pittsburgh - It should be noted that while access to UPMC St. Margaret hospital from Dellafield Avenue is open, access to St. Margaret Drive is still closed due to flooding. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (9:10 a.m.): There is flooding on Sandy Creek Road at Verona and Coal Hollow roads. The flood gates are down on Washington Boulevard.

FLOOD GATES DOWN - Washington at ARB and Flooding on Sandy Creek at Verona / Coal Hollow. #PittsburghTraffic # WPXIStorm #WPXI pic.twitter.com/sX34hhYyXq — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (9:08 a.m.): Rodi Road in Penn Hills is flooding between Hoover and Purity roads.

Penn Hills: Flooding on Rodi Road between Hoover Road and Purity Road. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (9:05 a.m.): Nadine Road is closed between Allegheny River Boulevard and Lincoln Road because of an overflowing creek.

Penn Hills: Nadine Road is closed between Allegheny River Boulevard and Lincoln Road due to an overflowing creek. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (9 a.m.): Flooding is occurring in Plum in the 2100 block of Hulton Road.

Plum: Flooding on the 2100 block of Hulton Road. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (8:52 a.m.): Flash Flood Warnings for southeastern Allegheny and west central Westmoreland counties have been extended until 10:45 a.m.

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS extended to cover much of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. #wpxistorm



Live coverage on our streaming channels ---> https://t.co/g32rSAgv71 pic.twitter.com/ZVLSUzaDVU — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (8:47 a.m.): The Mansfield Bridge in McKeesport is closed due to flooding.

McKeesport: The Mansfield Bridge is closed due to flooding. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (8:45 a.m.): Flooded roads are blocking access to UPMC St. Margaret Hospital.

Pittsburgh: Due to flooded roads, access to UPMC St. Margaret hospital is blocked at this time. EMS units have been advised to avoid the area, if possible. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (8:42 a.m.): The flood gates on Washington Boulevard have been lowered.

UPDATE (8:39 a.m.): Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 10:30 a.m.

UPDATE (8:35 a.m.): Route 65 is closed to traffic in Leetsdale at Quaker Village Drive.

UPDATE (8:30 a.m.): Allegheny River Boulevard is flooded at Washington Boulevard, where two vehicles are stuck, Allegheny County tweeted.

Pittsburgh: Allegheny River Boulevard is flooded at Washington Boulevard w/water coming off of Highland Drive. 2 vehicles are stuck on Washington Boulevard. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (8:25 a.m.): Flooding is now affecting the following areas, according to Allegheny County:

Pittsburgh: Flooding on Route 28 at 31st Street Bridge

Plum: Flooding on Unity Center Road at Universal Road

Aspinwall: Freeport Road is closed between Brilliant Avenue and Delafield Avenue due to flooding

UPDATE (8:17 a.m.): Flooding is impacting Route 28, Freeport Road and Delafield Road.

UPDATE (8:10 a.m.): A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Allegheny County until 10:15 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Plum PA, Allison Park PA until 10:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/1YtaIdJamg — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (8:08 a.m.): Allegheny County is reporting additional flooding in the following areas:

Maplewood Street at Butler Street in Etna

900 block of Washington Avenue in Carnegie

Creek overflowing onto the 200 block of Soose Road in Shaler

Third Street at Washington Avenue in Oakmont

UPDATE (7:58 a.m.): There is flooding on Idlewood Road at Bell Avenue in Pittsburgh and Hawthorne Road at Evergreen Avenue in Millvale.

Pittsburgh: Idlewood Road at Bell Avenue is starting to flood. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

Millvale: Flooding on Hawthorne Road at Evergreen Avenue. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (7:47 a.m.): A flood advisory is in effect for northeastern Allegheny County until 9:45 a.m.

And there it is.... Areal Flood Advisory until 9:45 for boxed area. LIVE coverage on Channel 11 at 7:55 during @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/vDCeaEk1uY — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (7:40 a.m.): Flooding has been reported on Allegheny River Boulevard in the area of Nadine Road in Penn Hills, as well as Ohio River Boulevard in Leetsdale.

Leetsdale: Ohio River Blvd (Route 65) is flooding in the area of Ferry Street. Road will be closed between Ferry Street and Village Drive. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: Thursday will bring the chance for several rounds of showers and storms throughout the day.

Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Repeated rounds of heavy rain in these storms could lead to localized flooding.

The strongest storms will cross the area during the late afternoon and evening hours, however, a strong storm can't be ruled out earlier in the day.

