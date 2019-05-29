0 LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect, storms causing flooding

PITTSBURGH - It will be another day of strong thunderstorms across our area.

UPDATE 4:24 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Westmoreland and Fayette counties has been extended until 5 p.m.

4:22 pm: Heads up eastern Westmoreland Co. Severe storm near Ligonier moving east. It's capable of 60-70 mph winds. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/SgH6bzm3I4 — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019

UPDATE 4 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 4:15 p.m. for parts of Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

UPDATE 3:37 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Westmoreland County until 4:15 p.m.

3:35 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Westmoreland Co. until 4:15 pm. 60 mph winds possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/3JyEnGLY89 — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019

UPDATE 3:14 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Washington County until 3:30 p.m.

3:08 pm: SVR T-storm Warning in effect for Washington Co. until 3:30 pm. 60 mph winds possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/D59IKBndpS — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019

UPDATE 1:55 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 2:45 p.m. for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Armstrong counties.

1:54 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Beaver, Allegheny, Butler, Armstrong Co. until 2:45 pm. 60 mph winds are possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/h3rUn2ZBOf — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019

UPDATE 1 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for our area until 7 p.m.

JUST IN: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for our area until 7 pm. Expect potential 2" hail or larger, 70 mph or greater and/or a tornado. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/DSllzZFGkM — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fayette County until 1:15 p.m.

12:42 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Morgantown and areas in the orange box. 60 mph winds/1" hail possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/U7EL6sOM6S — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY:

A flash flood warning has been extended until 11:15 p.m. for Beaver and Butler counties.

Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding.

A tornado can't be ruled out, but like Tuesday the other threats will be a bit higher. Temperatures will climb to 80 degrees with breezy and humid conditions.

Thursday will also bring a risk of some strong storms with highs in the low 70s.

