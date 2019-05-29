  • LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect ahead of more intense storms

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It will be another day of strong thunderstorms across our area.

    UPDATE 1 p.m.

    A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for our area until 7 p.m.

    UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

    A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fayette County until 1:15 p.m. 

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    A flash flood warning has been extended until 11:15 p.m. for Beaver and Butler counties.

    Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding. 

    A tornado can't be ruled out, but like Tuesday the other threats will be a bit higher. 

    Temperatures will climb to 80 degrees with breezy and humid conditions.

    Thursday will also bring a risk of some strong storms with highs in the low 70s. 

    Severe watches and warnings are likely for at least part of the area Wednesday.

