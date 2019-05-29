PITTSBURGH - It will be another day of strong thunderstorms across our area.
UPDATE 1 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for our area until 7 p.m.
JUST IN: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for our area until 7 pm. Expect potential 2" hail or larger, 70 mph or greater and/or a tornado. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/DSllzZFGkM— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019
UPDATE 12:45 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fayette County until 1:15 p.m.
12:42 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Morgantown and areas in the orange box. 60 mph winds/1" hail possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/U7EL6sOM6S— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 29, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY:
A flash flood warning has been extended until 11:15 p.m. for Beaver and Butler counties.
Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding.
A tornado can't be ruled out, but like Tuesday the other threats will be a bit higher.
Temperatures will climb to 80 degrees with breezy and humid conditions.
Thursday will also bring a risk of some strong storms with highs in the low 70s.
Severe watches and warnings are likely for at least part of the area Wednesday.
