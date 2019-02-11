0 LIVE UPDATES: Slick spots possible during Monday morning commute

PITTSBURGH - Snow fell across the area Sunday evening, causing covered roads and slick conditions.

Pittsburgh school, business closings and delays

Although snow will taper off around midnight, there still could be some issues during Monday morning's commute.

Channel 11 News will be going on early at 4 a.m. to keep you updated on road conditions before you head out the door.

UPDATE 11 p.m.: Light snow will taper off just past midnight.

Untreated roads can be slippery so caution driving during the morning drive time. There can be a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain through mid morning mainly south along and near I-70.

Widespread rain including heavy downpours will develop Monday afternoon and evening and will continue through Tuesday in the southern counties. Flooding is possible in some locations.

At the same time in the northern counties, it will be cold enough for a mix of rain and snow and perhaps some freezing rain.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

This system will move out altogether on Wednesday, ending with just a few flurries mainly north as colder air briefly moves in.

This forecast will change as the system develops. Stay with our team of meteorologists for updates, and check back often for the latest on Channel 11 News.

UPDATE 9:34 p.m. - A car slid down Oakridge Street in Brookline, took out a gate and ended up between two houses.

A car just misses a telephone pole and ends up between two houses in Brookline. @ErinClarkeWPXI will have the full story for you on @fox53wpgh at 10 and @WPXI 11 at 11. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/1MXcq6fsnn — Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) February 11, 2019

Snow covering roads, causing slick driving conditions

UPDATE 9:34 p.m. - Several crashes are being reported, including this one on Capital Avenue in Brookline.

There was a car accident on Capital Ave in Brookline. The driver is okay. #WPXISTORM pic.twitter.com/Tre45N8E4i — Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) February 11, 2019

UPDATE 8 p.m. - The Boulevard of the Allies in downtown Pittsburgh is snow covered.

The Boulevard of the Allies is covered with snow. #WPXISTORM pic.twitter.com/Te7yC49Rys — Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) February 11, 2019

UPDATE 7:03 p.m. - A stronger band of snow is moving east through the area right now.

A quick coating could limit visibility and cause slick conditions.

A stronger band of snow is moving east through the area at 25 mph. A quick coating is likely limiting visibility and quickly making roads slippery, caution driving. Check in with Channel 11 News tonight at 11 for fresh hour by hour timing #wpxi storm pic.twitter.com/zSv3HbnU8b — Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) February 11, 2019

A flood advisory remains in effect for the Ohio River in Allegheny County until further notice.

The Mon Wharf will be closed again on Monday until further notice, the Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh announced Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Monday morning at 11 a.m. for Mercer, Clarion, Venango and Indiana counties.

We are tracking snow, freezing rain, a mix of rain & snow & widespread rain including stronger downpours. Check in with Severe Weather Center 11 tonight at 6 & 11 pm #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/CG0lmoaLIm — Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) February 10, 2019

Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a complicated southern system that is currently forecast to push light snow into the area around sunset Sunday. Based on the most recent data, light snow will continue into Monday morning.

Snow may complicate the morning commute Monday, and cold road temperatures will allow even just a coating of snow to create icy spots. Recent heavy rain has washed away any residual ice treatment left on roads and sidewalks, so plan now for possible delays.

Snow will mix with and change to rain in southern counties, limiting snow amounts. A wintry mix and straight snow will persist in northern locations, allowing for higher snow amounts there through Monday afternoon.

As always, this forecast will change as the system develops and moves closer to our area through the weekend. Stay with our team of meteorologists for updates, and check back often for the latest on Channel 11 News.

