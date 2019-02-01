  • LIVE UPDATES: Snow causing issues on roads, Winter Weather Advisory in effect

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area as snow pushes through the area Friday.

    UPDATE (8:00 a.m. Friday): Many school districts are closing Friday due to snow-covered roads.

    Related Headlines

    FULL LIST OF SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS

    We have a team of meteorologists and reporters tracking the snow and road conditions. We'll have LIVE Severe Weather Team 11 coverage on Channel 11 News at Noon.

    UPDATE (6 a.m. Friday): Snow is falling across much of the area, with the biggest impacts to the south.

    UPDATE (5:30 a.m. Friday): Widespread snow is leading to snow-covered roads and limiting visibility for drivers.

    ORIGINAL STORY: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Friday from Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington counties and south.

    Snow will slow the morning commute Friday. A southern storm will push snow into the area before sunrise, with snow continuing through early afternoon.

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Ground temperatures will be cold enough that snow will stick instantly to untreated surfaces, creating icy spots on roads, sidewalks and driveways. 

    The steadiest snow will fall south of Interstate 70, where 3 inches or more will be possible. Amounts will quickly decrease heading north, with many areas north of Allegheny County seeing less than an inch. In the city of Pittsburgh, an inch or so of snow is possible by noon.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories