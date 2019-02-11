0 LIVE UPDATES: Snow falling across area as complicated system moves through

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 8 p.m. - The Boulevard of the Allies in downtown Pittsburgh is snow covered.

Meteorologist Kevin Benson continues to track the complicated system, for 11 at 11.

UPDATE 7:03 p.m. - A stronger band of snow is moving east through the area right now.

A quick coating could limit visibility and cause slick conditions.

A stronger band of snow is moving east through the area at 25 mph. A quick coating is likely limiting visibility and quickly making roads slippery, caution driving.

A flood advisory remains in effect for the Ohio River in Allegheny County until further notice.

The Mon Wharf will be closed again on Monday until further notice, the Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh announced Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Monday morning at 11 a.m. for Mercer, Clarion, Venango and Indiana counties.

We are tracking snow, freezing rain, a mix of rain & snow & widespread rain including stronger downpours.

Cold air will push lows overnight to around 10 degrees by early Sunday morning. The wind will be light to calm, limiting any wind chill.

Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a complicated southern system that is currently forecast to push light snow into the area around sunset Sunday. Based on the most recent data, light snow will continue into Monday morning.

Snow may complicate the morning commute Monday, and cold road temperatures will allow even just a coating of snow to create icy spots. Recent heavy rain has washed away any residual ice treatment left on roads and sidewalks, so plan now for possible delays.

Snow will mix with and change to rain in southern counties, limiting snow amounts. A wintry mix and straight snow will persist in northern locations, allowing for higher snow amounts there through Monday afternoon.

As always, this forecast will change as the system develops and moves closer to our area through the weekend. Stay with our team of meteorologists for updates, and check back often for the latest on Channel 11 News.

