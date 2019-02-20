  • LIVE UPDATES: Snow, wintry mix leading to deteriorating road conditions

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A major winter storm will make travel very tough for Wednesday's morning commute.

    LIVE weather updates NOW in our streaming apps.

    SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

    UPDATE 9:21 a.m. Wednesday: According to a tweet from Pittsburgh International Airport, there are about 20 flights canceled to D.C., Philadelphia, Boston and the East Coast as of 8 a.m.

    UPDATE 9:04 a.m. Wednesday: Allegheny County tweeted that their crews will be out until at least 9 p.m. salting and plowing

    UPDATE 8:55 a.m. Wednesday: McKnight Road is closed in both directions in the area of lower Babcock Boulevard in Ross Township. 

    Police are redirecting traffic until the road can be treated. 

    UPDATE 8:30 a.m. Wednesday: The I-279 HOV lanes are closed until further notice due to weather conditions, according to PennDOT.

    UPDATE 8:45 a.m. Wednesday: Pittsburgh Public Schools released a statement on social media after they did not cancel classes today:

    UPDATE 8:41 a.m. Wednesday: Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh says the mix line is heading north fast. There is now freezing rain in Washington.

    UPDATE 8:39 a.m. Wednesday: Inbound rive times are close to or over an hour across the area. 

    UPDATE 8:30 a.m. Wednesday: A wintry mix is falling in Washington. What started as snow changed to sleet and then to freezing rain.

    UPDATE 7:30 a.m. Wednesday: Road conditions are deteriorating as snow picks up and more cars head out for the morning commute.

    UPDATE 6:35 a.m. Wednesday: Snow continues to push north, with a wintry mix south of Interstate 70.

    UPDATE 6:15 a.m. Wednesday: Snow has reached Pittsburgh as it continues to spread north.

    UPDATE 5:40 a.m. Wednesday: Sleet is overtaking areas south of Interstate 70.

    UPDATE 5:30 a.m. Wednesday: The worst travel conditions because of the winter storm are expected between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

    UPDATE 4:45 a.m. Wednesday: Snow has started falling in Washington County before it overspreads the entire area later this morning.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Moderate to heavy snow is possible during the morning hours. Expect delays and cancellations to build heading into the day.

    A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday for much of the area, and a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains.

    Snow will start before sunrise south of Pittsburgh, then move north through the rest of the area during the morning.

    Roads will quickly become snow covered, and snowfall rates could be as heavy as 1 inch per hour at times. The combination of steady snow and rush hour traffic will lead to major delays as road crews try to keep roads passable.

    STORM TRACKER: Hour-by-hour look at snow, wintry mix for Wednesday

    Several inches of snow will fall, then a mixture of sleet and freezing rain will move into the area by mid-morning. A layer of snow, then a layer of ice on top will make travel hazardous through at least noon for many locations.

    Temperatures will climb above freezing by the afternoon, with the wintry mix changing to rain.

    Rain could be steady at times, and drains clogged by snow and ice could lead to ponding on roads.

    This is a tricky storm as warm air moves in from the south and snow changes to freezing rain, sleet and rain. Check back for updates from Severe Weather Team 11.

