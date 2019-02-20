0 LIVE UPDATES: Snow, wintry mix likely to cause problems during commute

PITTSBURGH - A major winter storm will make travel very tough for Wednesday's morning commute.

We’re LIVE right now with the latest timing of the winter storm that could snarl the morning commute -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

UPDATE 6:35 a.m. Wednesday: Snow continues to push north, with a wintry mix south of Interstate 70.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Snow continues pushing north. Mix south of I-70.



MANY snow-covered roads. Live Team 11 coverage continues now on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/aqKs2bxSyf — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) February 20, 2019

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

UPDATE 6:15 a.m. Wednesday: Snow has reached Pittsburgh as it continues to spread north.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Here’s a better view of the snow we’re experiencing on the North Side of Pittsburgh. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/d7YC7dNLXz — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) February 20, 2019

UPDATE 5:40 a.m. Wednesday: Sleet is overtaking areas south of Interstate 70.

Sleet overtaking many areas south of I-70. We have you covered with crews all over the place LIVE now on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/jdFJjIzt36 — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) February 20, 2019

UPDATE 5:30 a.m. Wednesday: The worst travel conditions because of the winter storm are expected between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Worst of the day for travel will be 7am to 11am.



Live updates now on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/j4Be7p78OZ — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) February 20, 2019

UPDATE 4:45 a.m. Wednesday: Snow has started falling in Washington County before it overspreads the entire area later this morning.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Channel 11 Meteorologist @DanielleDozier has snow in Amwell township.



Live Team 11 coverage now on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/OPz4fadzGu — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) February 20, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: Moderate to heavy snow is possible during the morning hours. Expect delays and cancellations to build heading into the day.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday for much of the area, and a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings up!



Tracking snow that will snarl the morning commute on Channel 11 Morning News from 4AM to 7AM. pic.twitter.com/CnJlDumtx7 — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) February 20, 2019

Snow will start before sunrise south of Pittsburgh, then move north through the rest of the area during the morning.

Roads will quickly become snow covered, and snowfall rates could be as heavy as 1 inch per hour at times. The combination of steady snow and rush hour traffic will lead to major delays as road crews try to keep roads passable.

STORM TRACKER: Hour-by-hour look at snow, wintry mix for Wednesday

Several inches of snow will fall, then a mixture of sleet and freezing rain will move into the area by mid-morning. A layer of snow, then a layer of ice on top will make travel hazardous through at least noon for many locations.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

Temperatures will climb above freezing by the afternoon, with the wintry mix changing to rain.

Rain could be steady at times, and drains clogged by snow and ice could lead to ponding on roads.

This is a tricky storm as warm air moves in from the south and snow changes to freezing rain, sleet and rain. Check back for updates from Severe Weather Team 11.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.