PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 4:10 p.m. - Strong thunderstorms capable of producing hail and gusty winds are moving through Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Armstrong and Clarion counties.
Stephen Cropper is tracking the storms for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
A strong cold front will bring an abrupt change to our weather, going from thunderstorms to snow showers later Tuesday.
Showers and a few storms will move through during the afternoon. Expect locally heavy downpours, lightning and strong wind gusts.
A tornado warning was in effect for Mercer County late Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located about 10:57 a.m. near Greenville.
Temperatures will be dropping through the evening Tuesday behind the front.
Outside of any storms, winds will be increasing, with gusts to 35 mph later tonight and higher gusts to 40 mph possible overnight.
When you head out the door Wednesday morning, plan on snow showers and strong winds. There could be some slick spots, so use caution while driving.
Wind chills will be down in the 20s, so you'll need your winter coat.
