0 LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power as a result of winter weather

PITTSBURGH - Winter weather is moving through the area right now. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking changing conditions with snow, sleet and freezing rain.

WATCH LIVE: Freezing rain shifts to snow as storm pushes through

9:30 P.M. UPDATE: Icy spots are expected across much of the area early Friday morning. Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper says snow will wind down before sunrise giving crews time to treat the main roads-but-side streets and sidewalks may still be icy.

"Temperatures will drop a few degrees below freezing-then slowly recover into the mid 30s by the afternoon. It will be a blustery day though-with wind gusts as high as 25 mph making it feel more like the mid 20s," he said.

Channel 11 has a team of crews monitoring conditions keeping a close eye on the changing weather conditions.

8:45 P.M. UPDATE: As many as 4,000 Duquesne Light customers are without power as a result of a wintry storm mix of rain, sleet and snow moving through the area.

Crews will work through the night to restore power. Check the outages HERE.

There are approximately 10,000 First Energy customers in the dark tonight.

6:45 P.M. UPDATE: The Winter Weather Advisory for Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas has been extended until 1 a.m.

5:59 P.M. UPDATE: Road conditions worsening in Indiana County. Icy, slick roads being reported.

Conditions are worsening as we’re now in Indiana County. Snow here and slick, icy roads. ⁦@WPXI⁩ pic.twitter.com/z6tKHCzaHp — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) November 15, 2018

5:50 P.M. UPDATE: Snow now falling across the area.

5:15 P.M. UPDATE: The sun has now set, and this is expected to hasten the transition from freezing rain to snow across much of the area.

4 P.M. UPDATE: Different parts of the area are seeing different kinds of precipitation, primarily rain or freezing rain.

Freezing rain transitioning to snow as the sun sets. https://t.co/DnSKKFIt5Q | @WPXICropper is looking at where icy roads will be an issue, NOW on 11 News. pic.twitter.com/gW8UMkApbk — WPXI (@WPXI) November 15, 2018

2:12 P.M. UPDATE: A fallen tree has been cleared from light-rail tracks near the Arlington stop on the Red Line. Service is normalizing.

1:45 P.M. UPDATE: A tree fell on outbound light-rail tracks near the Arlington stop on the Port Authority's Red Line.

Riders traveling inbound and outbound at Poplar and Arlington must board on the inbound platforms until further notice.

A tree is down on the on the outbound tracks near the Arlington stop on the Red Line. Riders traveling inbound and outbound at Poplar and Arlington must board on the inbound platforms until further notice. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) November 15, 2018

12:26 P.M. UPDATE: The speed limit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been reduced to 45 mph between the Donegal Interchange (mile 91) and the Delaware River Bridge (exit 359) due to weather-related roadway conditions.

Several incidents have been reported on the PA Turnpike and crews continue to treat the roadway, according to a release from Turnpike officials.

12:00 P.M. UPDATE: Freezing rain, rain and snow will continue for the rest of the day with icy areas possible where temperatures are colder than 32 degrees and surfaces are left untreated.

The wintry mix will mix with and change to rain in parts of the area, especially from Allegheny county south and southwest. A mix of sleet and snow is likely through the afternoon in areas well north and east of Pittsburgh.

Colder air wraps back in Thursday evening changing any precipitation to snow. A few inches of snow is possible Thursday night before ending. The best chance for heavier, accumulating snow will be north and northeast of Pittsburgh. Even Pittsburgh should see some white ground by Friday morning.

11:45 A.M. UPDATE: WASHINGTON COUNTY - A mix of rain and freezing rain fell all morning into the afternoon hours in Washington County.

Channel 11’s crew saw road signs coated in a sheet of ice. The leaves on a nearby plant froze from the chilly conditions.

Travel at certain points became tricky for some drivers forced to reduce their speed limit and focus on the road.

With temperatures a little over 30 degrees many streets, sidewalks and parking lots were slick.

Crews were able to pretreat streets overnight, however, the freezing rain continued to come down.

Road conditions were so concerning that several Washington County schools were delayed.

Rain is expected to turn over to snow tonight and that could mean more slick conditions after 8 p.m.

BUTLER COUNTY - In Butler County, Channel 11 saw cars covered in ice from the freezing rain. There were morning accidents due to the slick road conditions.

On Route 422, near the Butler County and Lawrence County line, Channel 11 saw sleet that got a little bit worse as our crew headed north towards Mercer.

Channel 11 saw plow trucks salting local roadways and trucks putting down salt and parking lots.

Currently, it’s raining mixed with sleet. Conditions are forecast to get worse as the day progresses.

11:05 A.M. UPDATE: The earlier accident on the Parkway West at the Ridge Road exit has cleared.

CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 eastbound at Mile Post: 61.0. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 15, 2018

11:00 A.M. UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue for the entire area into Thursday night.

Freezing rain, rain and snow will continue for the rest of the day with icy areas possible where temperatures are colder than 32 degrees and surfaces are left untreated. The wintry mix will mix with and change to rain in parts of the area, especially from Allegheny county south and southwest.

Colder air wraps back in Thursday evening changing any precipitation back to snow. A few inches of snow is possible Thursday night before ending. The best chance for accumulating snow will be north and northeast of Pittsburgh. Even Pittsburgh should see some white ground by Friday morning.

This is a complex and changing system. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for constant updates on air, online and on the Severe Weather Team 11 App.

10:45 A.M. UPDATE: A crash on the Parkway West has blocked the Ridge Road exit and reduced traffic to one lane in that area.

9:02 A.M. UPDATE: After a change to snow Thursday night, a widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible if the change happens before 10 p.m.

Widespread 1"-3" of snow tonight after change back to snow. This is **good** if change happens before 10pm. After that will mean less snow. pic.twitter.com/8zVuTWEuYt — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) November 15, 2018

8:30 A.M. UPDATE: Crashes have occurred on the Ravensburg Bridge in Clairton due to icy conditions.

We’re monitoring the changing conditions LIVE and updating our list of school and business delays and closings -- on Channel 11 News.

Clairton: Vehicle crashes on the Ravensburg Bridge due to icy conditions. Responders are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 15, 2018

8 A.M. UPDATE: Multiple crashes have been reported in Butler County amid dangerous wintry weather.

BREAKING NEWS: Several Accidents Reported in Butler County. Keep in Mind that any UN-TREATED Surface Will Be ICY. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/EJqKP6eGUM — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 15, 2018

7:26 A.M. UPDATE: Freezing rain is falling just about everywhere south of Route 422, with temperatures from 30-32 degrees.

7:12 A.M. UPDATE: Freezing rain and a wintry mix continues to spread across the area as winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in effect.

6 A.M. UPDATE: Ice is starting to build on roads in parts of our area, including Washington.

Ok, it’s very, very slippery in Washington along 19! Roads and parking lots are icy. There is a coating of ice on our live truck. Chipping away with my fingernail! @WPXI pic.twitter.com/6wQ3wqyPEJ — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 15, 2018

5:15 A.M. UPDATE: Freezing rain is falling in Washington County and much of Allegheny County. As the precipitation cools the air, snow will start to mix in and untreated surfaces will start to get icy.

4:30 A.M. UPDATE: An early-season winter storm will spread freezing rain, sleet and snow into the region Thursday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire area into Thursday night.

This is a complex and changing system. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for constant updates on air, online and on the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Icing is likely on many area roads during the morning as temperatures will stay slightly below freezing.

The wintry mix will mix with and change to rain in parts of the area, especially from Allegheny County south and southwest. Areas north of Allegheny County and in the mountains will stay colder longer, allowing for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain much of the day.

Colder air wraps back in Thursday evening, changing any precipitation back to snow.

A few inches of snow are possible Thursday night before ending.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be north and northeast of Pittsburgh. Even Pittsburgh should see some white ground by Friday morning.

11:15 P.M. UPDATE: There are still a lot of moving parts, but freezing rain and sleet should begin falling in Greene and Fayette counties by 4 a.m.

As we get closer to the morning commute, snow will begin falling in the Pittsburgh metro area.

In terms of what to expect, icy spots are likely to be a problem across the area.

“You may need the ice scraper if your car is parked outside and you’ll definitely need your winter coat,” Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper said.

Warming temperatures and other factors will continue to impact throughout the day, so check with Channel 11 Morning News for the timing and a look at what you can expect throughout the day.

3,000 tons of salt in Washington Co! PennDOT crews have been out spreading brine all day in prep for tomorrow. They’re calling it an “ice event.” @WPXI pic.twitter.com/NE7J5p7oPl — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) November 14, 2018

10:30 P.M. UPDATE: Brand new models just came out and the incoming weather system appears to be moving faster.

8:30 P.M. UPDATE: A few local school districts have issued either delays or closings for Thursday.

6 P.M. UPDATE: The city of Pittsburgh is switching up its snow plan.

Once they use the 16,000 tons of regular rock salt, crews will switch to a new mixture that will function better in colder months.

Read More: How local communities, PennDOT are preparing for Thursday's nor'easter.

5 P.M. UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Butler has been preparing for winter since the summer.

"We have a two-man crew always looking at the weather models to see what we’re going to get," said Mike Mattis. "Here in Butler, it’s supposed to start about 9 a.m.; we could see freezing rain. We could see three to six inches in northern parts."

3:45 P.M. UPDATE: Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper just got a brand new set of data and possible tracks for the impending storm.

We're keeping a VERY close eye on the impending winter storm. @WPXICropper will have the latest models on 11 News at 5. https://t.co/1NAFy4TxAF



Download the WPXI News App to get weather alerts on the go: https://t.co/4FyjBBDvba pic.twitter.com/1YXY7xK8SO — WPXI (@WPXI) November 14, 2018

2:53 P.M UPDATE: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday for most of the Channel 11 viewing area.

JUST IN: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Allegheny Co. & much of the area through 7 p.m. Thursday. The advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Friday for Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion, Mercer & Venango Counties. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/XyG4jxSqHg — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) November 14, 2018

A wintry mix is expected, according to the National Weather Service. Expect total wet snow accumulation of up to 2 inches and ice accumulation up to .01 inch.

Snow will begin after 3 a.m. and will peak between 5-8 a.m. before changing to sleet and freezing rain during the morning, the NWS said.

A nor'easter is on the way with a mixed bag of wintry precipitation for the entire area Thursday.

As always, the track and timing will be critical as to what you'll get, but right now Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat of freezing rain, sleet, rain and snow. A worst-case scenario could include a layer of ice covered with snow.

STORM TRACKER: Hour-by-hour timing of wintry mix moving through Pittsburgh area

The impacts will begin Thursday morning around 7 a.m. in our southern counties such as Greene and Fayette Counties. Moisture will continue to spread northward through the mid and late morning.

>>RELATED: Road crews prepare for what could be tricky storm

Right now, it looks like ice accumulation of a few hundredths inches to two-tenths inches are possible across the area with the higher end in the ridges. Icy roads could cause school and travel delays so stay with our team of meteorologists as we track this system.

