PITTSBURGH - Subzero wind chills are likely late Tuesday night into Friday morning as arctic air pours into the region. Actual air temperatures will be in the single digits Wednesday and Thursday, with record lows possible Thursday morning across the area.

UPDATE (11:57 a.m. Tuesday): A Wind Chill Warning will go into effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday for our northern counties and continue until 11 a.m. Friday as wind chill values dip as low as -25 degrees.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Pittsburgh from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will fall through the day today with teens by the afternoon. Wind chills will start dipping below zero toward midnight. Strong winds will continue overnight with gusts to 30 mph. A few snow showers are also possible through the afternoon and night. Wednesday morning will bring some snow showers with wind chills at -10 to -20 degrees. Gusts to 40 mph are possible through the day.

Make sure to wear layers and a winter coat. Protect your head and your hands. The coldest air will move in by Thursday morning with wind chills dipping to -15 to -25 degrees.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updates as we track the dangerous cold into our area.

UPDATE (10 a.m. Tuesday): A Winter Weather Advisory has been allowed to expire after a flash freeze was possible Tuesday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at 5 a.m. Wednesday and continue until 5 p.m. Thursday for Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties, as well as parts of Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

Wind Chill Warnings will go into effect starting early Wednesday for the Westmoreland and Fayette ridges, as well as Butler, Beaver, Indiana, Armstrong and other northern counties.

Wednesday Wind Chill Forecast:



ORIGINAL STORY: Flash freeze is possible Tuesday morning as quickly falling temperatures are expected to ice up wet roads across the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for much of the area.

Overnight rain can quickly ice up on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall into the 20s through the morning.

Rain showers will change to scattered snow showers that will continue on and off through the day Tuesday. Most areas will see well under an inch of snow by Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the 20s during the day Tuesday, with wind chills falling to near zero by late Tuesday evening.

Subzero wind chills are likely late Tuesday night into Friday morning as arctic air pours into the region. Actual air temperatures will be in the single digits Wednesday and Thursday, with record lows possible Thursday morning across the area.

Wind chill advisories and warnings have been issued from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday.

