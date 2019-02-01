PITTSBURGH - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area as snow pushes through the area Friday.
We're LIVE tracking the snow, changing road conditions and school delays -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.
UPDATE (5:30 a.m. Friday): Widespread snow is leading to snow-covered roads and limiting visibility for drivers.
WIDESPREAD SNOW! Single digit temps = sticking everywhere.— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) February 1, 2019
We're tracking a truly dangerous morning commute now on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/2cV5udz77W
Blowing snow. Hard to make out lanes in some spots. This 376 heading toward Aliquippa. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/SUwYUSm53Q— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) February 1, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Friday from Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington counties and south.
Snow will slow the morning commute Friday. A southern storm will push snow into the area before sunrise, with snow continuing through early afternoon.
Ground temperatures will be cold enough that snow will stick instantly to untreated surfaces, creating icy spots on roads, sidewalks and driveways.
The steadiest snow will fall south of Interstate 70, where 3 inches or more will be possible. Amounts will quickly decrease heading north, with many areas north of Allegheny County seeing less than an inch. In the city of Pittsburgh, an inch or so of snow is possible by noon.
