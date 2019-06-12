Look in the sky! You might catch a pretty cool weather phenomenon today

PITTSBURGH - Look in the sky! You might catch a pretty cool weather phenomenon Wednesday.
Iridescent clouds can be seen across much of the region.
@WPXIScott rainbow clouds in uniontown pa pic.twitter.com/3OvrrlPh77— EZ Does It (@iCu812a) June 12, 2019
The "rainbow clouds" are caused when the sun's light is scattered by ice crystals or water droplets in the high, thin cirrus clouds.
They're generally more predominant during the midday hours when the sun is at a higher angle in the sky.
It can also be a precursor to thicker clouds rolling in later and rain within 24 hours.
We will see showers and thunderstorms Thursday.
