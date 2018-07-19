  • Lots of sunshine, low humidity Thursday; rain returning for weekend

    Temperatures are starting Thursday morning 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

    Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s during the afternoon, but the humidity will once again be low Thursday. 

    Humidity will return Friday, along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms by the weekend.

    The weekend will not be a washout, but stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for help planning the best times to get outside.

