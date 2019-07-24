PITTSBURGH - This afternoon will be pleasant with low humidity, plenty of sun and highs in the mid-70s.
A few showers may pop up this afternoon but most areas will stay dry.
Tonight will bring chilly weather with lows back in the mid-50s.
Thursday will bring sunshine as high pressure gets closer. Highs will reach near 80 degrees.
