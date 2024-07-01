Low humidity, highs only reaching 70s Monday

PITTSBURGH — Pleasant weather kicks off the week. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s. There will be comfortable sleeping weather again tonight and lows will be in the 50s.

Temperatures take a jump Tuesday back to average in the low to mid-80s by the afternoon. The warming trend continues Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees. The humidity increases Wednesday with the chance of showers and storms possible Wednesday evening with a daily storm chance into the weekend.

