    PITTSBURGH - This afternoon will be pleasant with low humidity, plenty of sun and highs in the mid-70s.

    A few showers may pop up this afternoon but most areas will stay dry. 

    Tonight will bring chilly weather with lows back in the mid-50s. ​

    Thursday will bring sunshine as high pressure gets closer. Highs will reach near 80 degrees. 

