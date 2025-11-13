Low to mid 50s and sunshine today and tomorrow before rain showers this weekend

PITTSBURGH — We’ll get a few perfectly normal November days before we hit some rain showers for the weekend.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 50s with a decent amount of sunshine. It will be breezy Thursday keeping some added chill in the air.

Rain showers will arrive Saturday and could make the Pitt - Notre Dame game a bit wet. Rain will be steadier late in the day and during the evening.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two early. The bulk of the day should be dry with highs in the mid 50s.

