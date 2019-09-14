PITTSBURGH - Leftover rain showers will gradually end Saturday morning, with less humid and more comfortable air moving in through the afternoon.
Soccer and baseball fields may be wet from overnight rain early Saturday, but they will dry out as the day goes on.
Humidity levels will drop through the day, so head to the park or the trail for a walk or bike ride, then catch a glimpse of the Harvest Moon Saturday night.
Sunday will be the pick of the weekend, so enjoy the outdoors.
