    PITTSBURGH - Mainly dry, warm and turning more humid for the second half of the weekend.

    It will be mainly clear this evening with more clouds by daybreak Sunday. Sun mixes with clouds, warm and slightly more humid Sunday, the heat index will be around 90 degrees.

    There is a treat for a few isolated showers or storms around the I-80 corridor and north Sunday evening, but most areas will stay dry.

    The next threat for widespread showers and storms will be Tuesday.

