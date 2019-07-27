PITTSBURGH - Mainly dry, warm and turning more humid for the second half of the weekend.
It will be mainly clear this evening with more clouds by daybreak Sunday. Sun mixes with clouds, warm and slightly more humid Sunday, the heat index will be around 90 degrees.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
There is a treat for a few isolated showers or storms around the I-80 corridor and north Sunday evening, but most areas will stay dry.
The next threat for widespread showers and storms will be Tuesday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}