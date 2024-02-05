Mainly sunny Monday with high's above average

PITTSBURGH — What a beautiful weekend it was, and we’ll keep the mainly sunny times going Monday.

It’s chilly again Monday morning and while temperatures may not quite get to 50 this afternoon, highs will remain a good 10 degrees above average. Lows will again dip into the 20s Monday night.

Copy and paste weather for tomorrow before we start to see temperatures take off again. Highs should reach 50 on Wednesday and even warmer for Thursday and Friday.

Our string of sunny days will last a bit longer but more clouds on the way for late-week and finally a chance for some rain by Friday.

Our weather looks to gradually trend cooler sometime next weekend with a return to a more wintry pattern for mid-month.

