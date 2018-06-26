  • Mid-week storms to bring heavy rain, gusty winds

    Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday ahead of the next system set to bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday.

    There will be an increase in the humidity through the afternoon and evening Tuesday. A stray shower is possible Tuesday afternoon.

    Showers and a few storms will develop overnight Tuesday. Showers and storms will become more numerous during the day Wednesday.

    Right now, Severe Weather Team 11 is highlighting damaging winds as the primary thunderstorm threat; however, storms could also bring localized flash flooding.  

