PITTSBURGH - Wednesday is getting off to a mild start in the 50s, and there will be an even warmer finish to the day with temperatures in the low 70s.
There will be clouds with some sun and only a slight chance of a stray shower as a system stays to the north.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
The warmest day of the week will be Thursday, ahead of the next system for Friday that will bring rain and a chance for thunder to close out the work week.
Cool and wet conditions will start the weekend, with a chance to see temperatures rebound later Sunday into Monday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}