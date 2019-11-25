PITTSBURGH - It will be dry and cold tonight, and these conditions will last through Monday morning. You'll need the coat as you head out the door.
Temperatures will rebound to the low-50s Monday afternoon with a partly sunny sky and a bit of a breeze.
Monday night into Tuesday will also be dry. Highs on Tuesday will climb to the mid-to-upper-50s.
If you're traveling on Wednesday, plan on some windy and wet conditions. Rain looks to move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Rain will continue through the afternoon on Wednesday.
Powerful winds will develop during the day Wednesday with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. This may be enough to bring down small branches, especially with wet soils.
Temperatures will also be falling from the upper-50s early in the day. Drive with caution.
Thanksgiving Day itself looks fairly quiet with a slight chance of a passing shower early in the morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs near 40 degrees.
