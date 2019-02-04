PITTSBURGH - The week will start mild, but it will turn out to be pretty wet for the middle and latter part of the week.
Temperatures will push into the upper 50s Monday afternoon, with clouds increasing late in the day.
Related Headlines
A cold front will bring rain to the area Monday night and early Tuesday, but the cool down behind the front will still have temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s Tuesday.
A stronger storm system arrives Wednesday, with on and off rain through Thursday night.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
One to 2 inches of rain will be possible for much of the area for the middle of the week.
Mild temperatures will stick around through Thursday night before a return to normal February marks for the weekend.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}