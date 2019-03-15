PITTSBURGH - It’s almost time to go back to the winter coat, with wind continuing to gust into the weekend as colder air pours across the area.
Most of the day Friday will be dry, but a few showers will roll in late in the day.
Temperatures will stay in the 50s much of the day, with winds gusting to 30 mph. Colder air pours in Friday night.
Rain showers will mix with a few snow showers late Friday night as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.
Saturday will be a blustery, cold day with scattered flurries and a few light snow showers.
Temperatures will remain in the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s.
