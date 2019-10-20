PITTSBURGH - High temperatures Sunday tried to touch 70 degrees.
Clouds gave way a little allowing some sun to peek through. With the Steelers on a bye week, it is a good day to rake some leaves, decorate for Halloween or just get outside.
It will be clear overnight leading to a slightly warmer day on Monday. More widespread rain returns to the forecast Monday night into Tuesday.
