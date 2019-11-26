PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will start the day near 40 degrees Tuesday and warm into the upper 40s with the help of sunshine and light southerly winds.
The sunny break will be short though, as a strong storm brings rain and wind back into the area Wednesday.
Rain will start before sunrise Wednesday and continue off and on into the early afternoon.
Winds will also pick up, with gusts as high as 40 mph to 50 mph making travel difficult. Air delays are possible, so check with your carrier for flight information before heading to the airport Wednesday.
