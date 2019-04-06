  • Mild weekend will end with showers, possible thunderstorms

    PITTSBURGH - Take it outdoors this weekend! After patchy fog early Saturday, sunshine and milder temperatures will have you ready for hiking, biking or a stroll around the park.

    Temperatures will touch the mid-60s by late day Saturday, then Sunday they’ll top out in the 70s. 

    Sunday will start dry, but the weekend will end with the threat of showers and even a few thunderstorms.

    The timing brings wet weather back into the area Sunday afternoon and evening, and our team of meteorologists is tracking whether there is a threat of damaging winds or hail.

