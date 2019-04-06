PITTSBURGH - Take it outdoors this weekend! After patchy fog early Saturday, sunshine and milder temperatures will have you ready for hiking, biking or a stroll around the park.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
Related Headlines
Temperatures will touch the mid-60s by late day Saturday, then Sunday they’ll top out in the 70s.
Sunday will start dry, but the weekend will end with the threat of showers and even a few thunderstorms.
The timing brings wet weather back into the area Sunday afternoon and evening, and our team of meteorologists is tracking whether there is a threat of damaging winds or hail.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}